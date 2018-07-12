Jordan’s Defenders Peddling In ‘Deep State’ Conspiracy As Accusations Mount

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), weighed down with multiple accusations of lying and negligence from Ohio State University wrestlers he once coached, has sparked a “deep state” conspiracy rampage among his defenders.

According to a Wednesday Vanity Fair report, it all started when Jordan dropped sinister hints during his Friday interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

When Baier asked Jordan if he thinks the accusations are part of a conspiracy to bring him down, Jordan said no but added: “I think the timing is suspect when you think about how this whole story came together after the Rosenstein hearing and the Speaker’s race,” referring to his contentious exchange with Rosenstein while the latter was testifying and his own possible bid for the speakership when Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) leaves.

The tin-foil hatted pounced.

The likes of Breitbart and radio host Rush Limbaugh have alleged that ambiguous shadow agents are attempting to fell Jordan out of political motivation.

Jordan only stoked the flames Wednesday, claiming that CNN is “fake news” and that its reporters’ attempts to contact Jordan’s employees and colleagues about his conduct are “desperate” and that their eventual articles are to be trusted.

Remarkably, even a sitting congressman joined in the frenzy, as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to Fox News Wednesday night to support the fringe theories.

“They are people who have loose affiliation with a deep state out to get Jim Jordan and this is the way they are manifesting their hatred for a man who is doing everything to fight for the regular folks in this country,” Gaetz told Fox News’ Lou Dobbs.

GOP Rep Says Purported Abuse Victims Tied to Deep State: “They are people who have loose affiliation with a deep state out to get Jim Jordan and this is the way they are manifesting their hatred for a man who is doing everything to fight for the regular folks in this country.” pic.twitter.com/uH5gOleSNK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 12, 2018

Eight of Jordan’s former wrestlers have now stepped forward to claim that Jordan knew about the sexual abuse committed by doctor Richard Strauss, and that his sustained denials are lies.