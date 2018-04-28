Isakson Spox Voices Support Of Tester’s Probe Amid Trump’s Growing Rage

A spokeswoman for Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), chairman of the veterans’ affairs committee, voiced support Saturday for ranking member Sen. Jon Tester’s (D-MT) investigation into White House physician Ronny Jackson amid President Donald Trump’s growing rage at Tester, per a CNN reporter.

In response, a spokeswoman for @JohnnyIsakson, GOP chair of VA committee: “Senator Isakson has a great relationship with Senator Tester. He doesn’t have a problem with how things were handled. I don’t know for sure but highly doubt he’s seen the president’s tweets this morning.” https://t.co/8AGjhmLNdb — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 28, 2018

A CNN reporter later clarified that the comments were not in direct response to a series of tweets Trump unleashed Saturday morning demanding Tester’s resignation and accusing him of running a smear campaign, but a reiteration of previously-voiced support.

To be clear– Senator Isakson was not reacting specifically to the President’s tweet. His spokesperson was reiterating his feelings about Tester’s role in the Jackson confirmation process. A point Isakson made on Thursday. https://t.co/47wPVNYWCW — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) April 28, 2018

Jackson withdrew his nomination to be secretary of veterans affairs this week after numerous allegations surfaced accusing him of drunkenness on the job, dangerous prescription practices, and abusive behavior in the workplace.