Isakson Spox Voices Support Of Tester’s Probe Amid Trump’s Growing Rage

By | April 28, 2018 11:58 am
AP

A spokeswoman for Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-GA), chairman of the veterans’ affairs committee, voiced support Saturday for ranking member Sen. Jon Tester’s (D-MT) investigation into White House physician Ronny Jackson amid President Donald Trump’s growing rage at Tester, per a CNN reporter. 

A CNN reporter later clarified that the comments were not in direct response to a series of tweets Trump unleashed Saturday morning demanding Tester’s resignation and accusing him of running a smear campaign, but a reiteration of previously-voiced support.

Jackson withdrew his nomination to be secretary of veterans affairs this week after numerous allegations surfaced accusing him of drunkenness on the job, dangerous prescription practices, and abusive behavior in the workplace.

