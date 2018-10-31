John Warner, Former GOP Senator And Navy Secretary, Endorses Dem For Congress

John Warner, the Republican former Navy secretary who served as a U.S. senator for three decades, endorsed a Democrat running for Congress in Virginia, the Fauquier Times reported Wednesday.

Warner endorsed Democratic investigative journalist Leslie Cockburn over Republican Denver Riggleman to fill outgoing Rep. Tom Garrett’s (R-VA) seat. Warner said he’s “still a Republican,” but that “you’ve got to have the courage to do what’s right for the country and what’s right for your state.” He’s also endorsed Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) for reelection against Republican challenger Corey Stewart.