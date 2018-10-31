Latest
5 mins ago
Milo Yiannopoulos’ Speech At NYU Postponed Over Public Safety Concerns
11 mins ago
Woman Contacted By Mueller Scammers: People Behind This ‘Not Very Smart’
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke speaks on the Trump Administration's energy policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
11 mins ago
At Event For Black Civil War Soldiers, Zinke Likens Robert E. Lee To MLK Jr.
livewire 2018 Elections

John Warner, Former GOP Senator And Navy Secretary, Endorses Dem For Congress

By
October 31, 2018 10:49 am

John Warner, the Republican former Navy secretary who served as a U.S. senator for three decades, endorsed a Democrat running for Congress in Virginia, the Fauquier Times reported Wednesday.

Warner endorsed Democratic investigative journalist Leslie Cockburn over Republican Denver Riggleman to fill outgoing Rep. Tom Garrett’s (R-VA) seat. Warner said he’s “still a Republican,” but that “you’ve got to have the courage to do what’s right for the country and what’s right for your state.” He’s also endorsed Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) for reelection against Republican challenger Corey Stewart.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: