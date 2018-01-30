Latest
Dem Response To Trump’s SOTU: Dreamers ‘Are A Part Of Our Story’

By | January 30, 2018 11:23 pm
The Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union speech, delivered by Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III, was a direct appeal to the immigrants the President made inaccurate statements about in his speech.

“This administration isn’t just targeting the laws that protect us – they are targeting the very idea that we are all worthy of protection,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said the Democrats’ “answer” to Trump’s speech is that “the strongest, richest, greatest nation in the world shouldn’t leave any one behind.”

“To all the Dreamers watching tonight, let me be clear: You are a part of our story. We will fight for you. We will not walk away,” Kennedy said.

Trump’s remarks on the current immigration system, particularly on the diversity visa lottery and the process for family sponsorship, were met with loud boos from Democratic lawmakers during his address.

