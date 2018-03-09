Woman Listed On Stormy Daniels NDA Is A Trump Accuser

A woman listed on the non-disclosure agreement that porn actress Stephanie Clifford claims President Donald Trump failed to sign is porn actress Jessica Drake, who accused Trump of sexual misconduct in October 2016, according to reports from the New York Daily News and CNN.

The agreement attached to the lawsuit filed by Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, listed four individuals that Clifford had spoken to about the information the NDA barred her from publicizing. One of those individuals listed is Angel Ryan.

Drake’s lawyer, Gloria Allred, confirmed to the Daily News and CNN that Drake is Angel Ryan — Jessica Drake is Ryan’s stage name.

In October 2016, after the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape, Drake came forward and alleged that Trump forcibly kissed her in 2006 during a charity golf event. Trump invited her to his private suite at the event in Lake Tahoe — the same event where Clifford says she first met Trump. Drake alleged that when she arrived at Trump’s room with two other women, Trump hugged them and kissed each of them.

Clifford this week filed a lawsuit against Trump, alleging that he never signed the non-disclosure agreement, making it invalid. Clifford has also said that Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s acknowledgement that he arranged a $130,000 payment to Clifford violated the agreement and freed her to speak out about her alleged affair with Trump.