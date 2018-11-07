Latest
3 mins ago
Grassley Thanks ‘True Public Servant’ Sessions After Trump Ousts AG
24 mins ago
READ: Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Resignation Letter
Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify behind closed-doors as part of the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
34 mins ago
Alleged Witness Intimidation Aspect Of Roger Stone Probe Heats Up
livewire

Incoming Dem Judiciary Committee Chair Demands Answers On Sessions Ouster

By
November 7, 2018 3:27 pm

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the newly minted incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, immediately demanded answers and promised accountability after President Donald Trump’s abruptly announced that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was being forced out Wednesday afternoon.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: