Incoming Dem Judiciary Committee Chair Demands Answers On Sessions Ouster

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the newly minted incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, immediately demanded answers and promised accountability after President Donald Trump’s abruptly announced that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was being forced out Wednesday afternoon.

Americans must have answers immediately as to the reasoning behind @realDonaldTrump removing Jeff Sessions from @TheJusticeDept. Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation? We will be holding people accountable. https://t.co/weykMuiCxm — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) November 7, 2018