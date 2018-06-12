Jared And Ivanka Made $82 Million From Businesses While Serving In WH

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump brought in $82 million in outside income while serving as unpaid senior White House advisers last year, according to a Monday Washington Post report.

The figure was outed in financial disclosure forms released Monday.

Trump reportedly made nearly $6 million from Trump businesses like the Trump International Hotel in D.C. and in severance from the Trump Organization. Kushner got a $5 million chunk from a Kushner Companies apartment complex.

Per the Washington Post, ethics experts are concerned that the extraordinary outside cash flow could create intense conflicts of interest.

A spokesperson for Trump and Kushner’s ethics counsel told the Post that they followed the rules set out by the Office of Government Ethics and that their net worth has held steady.

In an interview last month, Kushner’s father Charles reportedly called watchdogs who have criticized his son and daughter-in-law’s business entanglements “jerks” who “can’t get a real job.”

Trump and Kushner aren’t the only White House staffers raking in the millions, however.

According to the disclosures, National security adviser John Bolton pulled in $2.2 million last year from organizations including Fox News, the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, and the Gatestone Institute, an anti-Muslim think tank of which he previously served as chairman.