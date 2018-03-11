In Sunday Tweets, Trump Attacks NYT, Boosts Pennsylvania GOP Candidate

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to attack the New York Times over a report on potential changes to his legal team.

The Times reported Saturday, citing four unnamed people familiar with the matter, that Trump was in discussions with lawyer Emmet Flood about joining the team assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The Times noted that Flood, who represented former President Bill Clinton during Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, turned down an opportunity to join Trump’s team this past summer.

Trump denied the story and called one of its authors, the Times’ Maggie Haberman, “a Hillary flunky [who] knows nothing about me and is not given access.”

The Failing New York Times purposely wrote a false story stating that I am unhappy with my legal team on the Russia case and am going to add another lawyer to help out. Wrong. I am VERY happy with my lawyers, John Dowd, Ty Cobb and Jay Sekulow. They are doing a great job and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

…have shown conclusively that there was no Collusion with Russia..just excuse for losing. The only Collusion was that done by the DNC, the Democrats and Crooked Hillary. The writer of the story, Maggie Haberman, a Hillary flunky, knows nothing about me and is not given access. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

Haberman appeared unfazed.

….which raises possibility Flood has turned him down https://t.co/UmnZMLogAf — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2018

For additional context on Trump tweets re story about his legal team, some of his advisers are unhappy about prospect of a newcomer and had highlighted for him Flood’s Dem background. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2018

NYT story didn’t say that Trump was unhappy with his team, though other stories that confirmed our reporting later may have asserted it. But Trump may not have told all his lawyers he was meeting with Flood. He doesn’t want to inflame people who know a lot about his case. https://t.co/jeibBHb4RZ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 11, 2018

Separately, the President tweeted his support of Pennsylvania state Rep. Rick Saccone, who will face off against Democrat Connor Lamb on Tuesday in a special congressional election that could, according to recent polling, produce a Democratic upset in an area that voted heavily for Trump.

Trump incorrectly claimed that “Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races,” leaving out Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who beat Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Roy Moore in a December special election, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), who in June won a run-off against another Democrat to replace California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Congress.

The Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races, a point which the Fake News Media continuously fails to mention. I backed and campaigned for all of the winners. They give me credit for one. Hopefully, Rick Saccone will be another big win on Tuesday. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2018

Trump spoke at a rally in support of Saccone Saturday night, telling him from the stage: “I hate to put this pressure on you, Rick, but the world is watching, because I won this district.”