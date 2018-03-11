Latest
In Sunday Tweets, Trump Attacks NYT, Boosts Pennsylvania GOP Candidate

By | March 11, 2018 1:13 pm
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to attack the New York Times over a report on potential changes to his legal team.

The Times reported Saturday, citing four unnamed people familiar with the matter, that Trump was in discussions with lawyer Emmet Flood about joining the team assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. The Times noted that Flood, who represented former President Bill Clinton during Clinton’s impeachment proceedings, turned down an opportunity to join Trump’s team this past summer.

Trump denied the story and called one of its authors, the Times’ Maggie Haberman, “a Hillary flunky [who] knows nothing about me and is not given access.”

Haberman appeared unfazed.

Separately, the President tweeted his support of Pennsylvania state Rep. Rick Saccone, who will face off against Democrat Connor Lamb on Tuesday in a special congressional election that could, according to recent polling, produce a Democratic upset in an area that voted heavily for Trump.

Trump incorrectly claimed that “Republicans are 5-0 in recent Congressional races,” leaving out Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who beat Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Roy Moore in a December special election, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), who in June won a run-off against another Democrat to replace California Attorney General Xavier Becerra in Congress.

Trump spoke at a rally in support of Saccone Saturday night, telling him from the stage: “I hate to put this pressure on you, Rick, but the world is watching, because I won this district.”

