IG: Comey Broke ‘Clearly And Dramatically’ With FBI And DOJ Norms

Former FBI Director James Comey “deviated” “clearly and dramatically” from FBI and Department of Justice norms during his probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, the Justice Department inspector general found according to an excerpt published by Bloomberg.
Bloomberg obtained a copy of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s highly anticipated report on DOJ and FBI activity before the 2016 election.
One passage published by the outlet reads:
“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice.”