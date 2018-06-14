livewire Russia Probe

IG: Comey Broke ‘Clearly And Dramatically’ With FBI And DOJ Norms

By | June 14, 2018 10:22 am
Former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation, in the Senate Hart building on Capitol Hill, on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey “deviated” “clearly and dramatically” from FBI and Department of Justice norms during his probe of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, the Justice Department inspector general found according to an excerpt published by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg obtained a copy of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s highly anticipated report on DOJ and FBI activity before the 2016 election.

One passage published by the outlet reads:

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey’s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice.”

Ep. #24: Bombshell News Reveals Russia’s Attempts To Swing The Brexit Vote
More Livewire
View All
Comments