House Passes Short Term Funding Bill, Senate Still Needs To Act Before Friday

The House on Tuesday passed a continuing resolution to fund the government through late March and provide increased funds for the military through the end of the fiscal year, though the measure faces a steeper climb in the Senate.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi urged fellow Democrats to vote against the continuing resolution, criticizing Republicans for failing to increase funding for domestic priorities.

“We all know that our military might is part of our nation’s strength,” Pelosi said on the House floor earlier on Tuesday. “But the health, education, security and well-being of the American people is also a source of that strength. Instead of working constructively with Democrats to meet the needs of the American people, Republicans are trying to starve the domestic budget.”

The measure ultimately passed with a 245-182 vote.

The bill does not address a solution for DACA recipients, nor does it provide increased border security funds nor funds for a border wall, CBS News reported.

Senate leaders have expressed some confidence in reaching a much larger, long-term funding agreement before the government runs out of money at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

“We’re on the way to getting an agreement and on the way to getting an agreement very soon,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday, as quoted by the Washington Post. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) added: “I am very hopeful that we can come to an agreement, an agreement very soon.”

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “I’d love to see a shutdown” if his priorities on immigration aren’t met. But White House Sarah Huckabee Sanders hedged on that statement later in the day,