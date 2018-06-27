House GOP Escalates Push For Russia Probe Documents From DOJ

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is escalating efforts on behalf of the House GOP to demand documents from the Department of Justice related to the Russia probe.

The House Rules Committee on Wednesday will advance Jordan’s resolution — which requests that the DOJ turn over records related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation — forcing the House to consider the request this week, Politico reported. Jordan’s measure asks the DOJ to hand over the requested documents by July 6.

The measure is unenforceable, but would “for the first time put the Republican-led House on record demanding sensitive documents,” in Politico’s words.

A coalition of House Republicans have been demanding documents related to the Russia investigation for months, a request they think the DOJ is steamrolling in order to protect Mueller. The DOJ has been hesitant to hand over the whole trove of records in order to protect classified information and government sources.

