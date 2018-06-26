House GOPers Ask Rosenstein For List Of People Working For Mueller

Nine House Republicans have asked deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to deliver them with a list of everyone who has worked on special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the election, Fox News reported.

According to a copy of the letter obtained by Fox News and the Washington Times, the lawmakers said they were “disturbed” by reports of the appointment of investigators — like agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page — who were found to have exchanged anti-Trump text messages.

“We know that these biases were shared among multiple people at the FBI and could be easily uncovered by Mr. Mueller with simple vetting,” the letter says, according to Fox. “These individuals should not have been given an opportunity to influence – directly or indirectly – this special counsel investigation.”

The letter is signed by some of the most vocal Trump allies in the House: Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Jody Hice (R-GA), Scott Perry (R-PA) and Ralph Norman (R-SC).

Both Page and Strzok were dismissed from working on the Mueller probe last year after the special counsel was made aware of the texts.

Not long after Fox News reported on the letter to Rosenstein, Trump tweeted a mirrored call for transparency, claiming Strzok’s hearing before the House Judiciary Committee should be televised live.