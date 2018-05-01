House Freedom Caucus Drafts Articles Of Impeachment Against Rosenstein

The conservative House Freedom Caucus has drafted articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The document will reportedly serve as a “last resort option” if the Justice Department fails to respond to congressional requests for documents related to the Russia probe and other federal investigations, like the probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, according to the Post.

The effort has been led by Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), a Trump ally who confirmed the existence of the document and told the Post that many of his conservative colleagues are at at their wits end with Rosenstein and what they see as the Justice Department dragging its feet in the release of documents.

“My frustrations about our inability to respond to simple requests could warrant further action,” he told the Post.

The draft document, obtained by the Post, outlines the the group’s ire over Rosenstein’s handling of the surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The main complaints in the first three articles of impeachment specifically relate to the use of the Christopher Steele dossier to obtain a FISA court warrant to surveil Page.

The document also claims that Rosenstein “knowingly provided misleading statements” to Congress about the work the federal government did to probe Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to the Post.

Read the Post report here.