CNN: Hope Hicks Expected To Speak With House Intel Committee

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is expected to sit with the House Intelligence Committee for an interview as part of the Russia probe, CNN reported Monday evening, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hicks, one of the Trump administration’s longest-serving staffers, could testify as early as this week, according to CNN. She has reportedly already sat for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

Congressional investigators will ask Hicks if she has any knowledge of contacts between Trump officials and Russia, per CNN. She may also face questions about briefings she reportedly received from the FBI earlier this year warning her that Russian operatives tried to make contact with her during the transition.