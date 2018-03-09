Latest
on September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
GOP Sen. Predicts Kennedy Will Retire From Supreme Court This Summer

March 9, 2018
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images North America

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) predicted last week that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire from the Supreme Court this summer, allowing Republicans to fill that seat before the 2018 midterm elections.

“I think Kennedy is going to retire around sometime early summer,” Heller said at an event in Las Vegas last week, according to audio of an event obtained by POLITICO. “Which I’m hoping will get our base a little motivated because right now they’re not very motivated. But I think a new Supreme Court justice will get them motivated.”

Kennedy was appointed by President Ronald Reagan is often a swing vote on the Supreme Court and will sometimes vote with the justices appointed by Democratic presidents. If he retires while President Donald Trump is in office, he could be replaced by a more conservative justice.

Heller told the audience at the event held by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society that he believes Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) would be considered for the Supreme Court slot.

“Mike Lee from Utah is probably on that short list of the next Supreme Court justice in our courts,” he said, according to Politico.

