Heller Backtracks After Calling Kavanaugh Assault Allegations A ‘Hiccup’

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) tried to clean up the mess Thursday after calling the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “a little hiccup.”

“I’m really grateful for the White House, for the effort of President Trump and what he has done, and the excitement that we have,” Heller said on a phone call with state Republicans on Wednesday, The Nevada Independent reported. “We got a little hiccup here with the Kavanaugh nomination, we’ll get through this and we’ll get off to the races.”

The following day, Heller, who’s running for reelection this year against Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), tried to change course.

“No, I do not believe sexual assault allegations of any kind are a hiccup, I was referring to how poorly the Democrats have handled this process and the fact that the Democrats have not worked with the Judiciary Committee Chairman in good faith,” he told USA Today.