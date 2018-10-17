U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Wednesday ordered a hearing for next Tuesday in the case the ACLU has brought against Georgia election officials for how they handle absentee ballots they reject because they don’t believe the signatures match those on record. Earlier Wednesday, the ACLU filed a temporary restraining order seeking certain procedures be put in place to let voters address signature mismatch issues before the ballots are rejected.
Hearing Scheduled In ACLU’s Signature Matching Voting Case In Georgia
October 17, 2018 4:19 pm