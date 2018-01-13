Latest
livewire

Hawaii Senator: False Alarm Of Incoming Missile Was ‘Totally Inexcusable’

By | January 13, 2018 2:10 pm
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 14: Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference in the Capitol to announce the newly formed Senate Climate Change Task Force. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) on Saturday said a false alarm warning Hawaii of an inbound missile threat was “totally inexcusable.”

“The whole state was terrified,” Schatz tweeted. “There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”

The initial alert sent out to cell phones read, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

A second alert declared the first warning a “false alarm” and said, “There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii.”

