Hawaii Senator: False Alarm Of Incoming Missile Was ‘Totally Inexcusable’

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) on Saturday said a false alarm warning Hawaii of an inbound missile threat was “totally inexcusable.”

“The whole state was terrified,” Schatz tweeted. “There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process.”

There is no missile threat. It was a false alarm based on a human error. There is nothing more important to Hawai‘i than professionalizing and fool-proofing this process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

AGAIN FALSE ALARM. What happened today is totally inexcusable. The whole state was terrified. There needs to be tough and quick accountability and a fixed process. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 13, 2018

The initial alert sent out to cell phones read, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

A second alert declared the first warning a “false alarm” and said, “There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii.”