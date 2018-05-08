Latest
livewire

Hatch: It’s ‘Ridiculous’ That McCain Is Not Inviting Trump To His Funeral

By | May 8, 2018 8:06 am
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) thinks that Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) decision to exclude President Donald Trump from his funeral is a bad one and wants him to reconsider, according to a Monday Politico report.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” he reportedly said. “He’s the president of the United States and he’s a very good man. But it’s up to [McCain].”

Hatch spokesman Matt Whitlock told Politico later that Hatch had spoken “out of turn about Senator McCain’s status.” He added that Hatch is “pleased” to hear that McCain is doing well and hopes to see his hasty return to the Senate.

