Sen. Hatch Calls Blasey Ford ‘Attractive, Good Witness’ And ‘Pleasing’

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) had an odd choice of words when characterizing professor Christine Blasey Ford to reporters outside of the hearing room, according to CNN.

“I don’t think she’s uncredible,” he said. “I think she’s an attractive, good witness.” When asked for clarification about what he meant by “attractive,” he said: “In other words, she’s pleasing.”

A Hatch spokesman tried to clean up the comment, which many considered a questionable choice to describe the victim of an alleged sexual assault.