Harry Reid Underwent Surgery Monday To Remove Tumor From Pancreas, Family Says

By | May 14, 2018 3:15 pm
AP

Cameron Joseph contributed reporting

Former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) underwent surgery Monday to remove a tumor from his pancreas, Reid’s family said in a statement Monday.

Reid served as Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, and then as minority leader for the last two years of his Senate career. He announced in March 2015 that he would not seek re-election the following year. 

“Harry Reid is a fighter,” former Reid staffer Zac Petkanas told TPM. “Cancer won’t know what punched it in the face.”

“Like everything in his life, Reid is underestimated only to come out on top and stronger,” former staffer Kristen Orthman added. “I expect this to be no different.”

Former Reid staffer Adam Jentleson posted the statement online.

This post has been updated.

