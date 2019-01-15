Harris Grills Barr On Why He May Ignore Ethics Officials’ Advice On Mueller Recusal

Continuing a previous line of questioning during attorney general nominee William Barr’s confirmation hearing Tuesday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) asked Barr under what scenario he “would you imagine that you would not follow the recommendation of the career ethics officials in the Department of Justice to recuse yourself from the Mueller investigation?

“If I disagreed with them,” Barr responded.

As Harris continued to quiz Barr on what might prompt him to ignore ethics officials’ recommendations, the attorney general nominee repeatedly declined to offer specifics.