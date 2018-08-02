Latest
Hannity Invokes #CNNSucks In Spat With Acosta Over Abuse At Trump Rallies

By | August 2, 2018 8:03 am

Tensions heated up between Fox News host Sean Hannity and CNN correspondent Jim Acosta Wednesday night after Hannity criticized Acosta for sharing footage of his treatment at Trump rallies, saying that he deserves it for being part of the “biased media.”

On his prime time show “Hannity,” the host added that Acosta should have been more concerned about the treatment of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents dinner when she was heckled by comedian Michelle Wolf.

Acosta responded on Twitter.

In a profanity-laden tweet, Hannity fired back.

Earlier this week, Acosta tweeted a video of the crowd at a Trump rally in Tampa, Florida, capturing the insults flung and middle fingers jabbed at him from the raucous rally-goers.

When asked about it at Wednesday’s press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to condemn the crowd, saying that “the media holds a responsibility” before citing an old media leak of classified information that has been deemed untrue.

