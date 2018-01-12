Report: Haiti’s Ambassador Asks U.S. To Explain ‘Sh*thole’ Remarks

The Haitian government is taking formal steps to condemn President Donald Trump’s labeling of the country as a “shithole” by summoning a U.S. official to explain the remarks, MSNBC reported.

Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, Paul Altidor, reportedly told MSNBC that the Haitian government was shocked by the remarks, which he said he believes Trump made “based on stereotypes.”

“Either the President has been misinformed or he is miseducated,” Altidor reportedly told MSNBC’s Yamiche Alcindor.

I just talked to Haiti’s Ambassador to the United States Paul Altidor who said he and the Haitian government “vehemently condemn” President Trump’s comments which they believe are “based on stereotypes.” “Either the president has been misinformed or he is miseducated.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

Haiti’s US Ambassador Paul Altidor tells me Haiti’s government has formerly summoned a US official to explain Trump’s comments to Haiti’s officials. “Haitians fought along US soldiers in the revolutionary war and we continue to be great contributors to American society,” he said https://t.co/adRajn3O5y — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

The response follows comments Trump made during immigration reform discussions with lawmakers, when he reportedly questioned why the United States allows immigrants from “shithole countries” like Haiti and African countries to come to the U.S., The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday. In a statement released Thursday, the White House did not deny Trump’s comments, but rather defended the President’s stance on a merit-based immigration deal.

“President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement.

H/t The Daily Beast