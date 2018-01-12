Latest
Report: Haiti’s Ambassador Asks U.S. To Explain ‘Sh*thole’ Remarks

January 12, 2018
U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
The Haitian government is taking formal steps to condemn President Donald Trump’s labeling of the country as a “shithole” by summoning a U.S. official to explain the remarks, MSNBC reported.

Haiti’s ambassador to the United States, Paul Altidor, reportedly told MSNBC that the Haitian government was shocked by the remarks, which he said he believes Trump made “based on stereotypes.”

“Either the President has been misinformed or he is miseducated,” Altidor reportedly told MSNBC’s Yamiche Alcindor.

The response follows comments Trump made during immigration reform discussions with lawmakers, when he reportedly questioned why the United States allows immigrants from “shithole countries” like Haiti and African countries to come to the U.S., The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday. In a statement released Thursday, the White House did not deny Trump’s comments, but rather defended the President’s stance on a merit-based immigration deal.

“President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation,” White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement.

