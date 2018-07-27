Report: Fox’s Guilfoyle Pushed Out Over Abusive Behavior, Sexual Misconduct

Kimberly Guilfoyle did not leave Fox News voluntarily, HuffPost reported Friday.

According to interviews with 21 sources that HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali conducted over the course of a year, Guilfoyle was pushed out of the network after the human resources department conducted an investigation into allegations of abusive behavior and sexual misconduct.

Guilfoyle — who said she left the network to join an organization that advocates for her boyfriend’s (Donald Trump Jr.) father’s (President Trump) agenda — reportedly was resistant to leaving and tried to stay past her July exit deadline. She even attempted to appeal to Rupert Murdoch, a longtime friend of President Trump, to keep her on the air. But Murdoch ultimately signed off on her ouster because he was “not interested in allowing” her behavior to continue, in Ali’s words.

Sources who spoke to HuffPost said Guilfoyle was emotionally abusive toward hair and makeup artists; regularly talked about sexual matters with an assistant who was uninterested in having those conversations; and showed colleagues pictures of male genitalia at work, often identifying whose genitalia she was showing them.

Guilfoyle also reportedly had a history of bad mouthing her female colleagues and attempted to pit coworkers who supported Roger Ailes against those who supported former host Gretchen Carlson when she came forward with allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct against Ailes in 2016.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the HuffPost piece and did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment. When reached last week to confirm that Guilfoyle was leaving the network, a Fox spokesperson told TPM that “Fox News has parted ways with Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

Read HuffPo’s full report here.