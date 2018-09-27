Grassley Interrupts When Durbin Urges Kavanaugh To Call For More FBI Investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) interrupted committee member Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) after Durbin asked Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to request of the White House that the FBI investigate the sexual assault allegations against him. Kavanaugh, when he had a chance to respond, did not voice support for the Bureau’s involvement.

