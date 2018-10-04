Latest
on May 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Missouri Is Down To One Clinic Providing Abortions After Judge’s Ruling
Heitkamp Will Vote ‘No’ On Kavanaugh
Collins Still Reading FBI Report, Won’t Say Whether She’ll Back Kavanaugh
Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Grassley: ‘Don’t Tell Me We Haven’t Spent Enough Time’ On Kavanaugh Nomination

By
October 4, 2018 2:48 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman (R-IA) Chuck Grassley said Thursday that there had been “enough time” spent on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, despite it being fewer than three weeks since Kavanaugh’s first public accuser of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward with her story.

“This is the 87th day” since Kavanaugh was nominated, Grassley told reporters Thursday. “That’s three weeks longer than the average of the last three or four nominees to the Supreme Court, so don’t tell me we haven’t spent enough time.”

“Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed on Saturday,” he added later.

