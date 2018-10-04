Grassley: ‘Don’t Tell Me We Haven’t Spent Enough Time’ On Kavanaugh Nomination

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman (R-IA) Chuck Grassley said Thursday that there had been “enough time” spent on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, despite it being fewer than three weeks since Kavanaugh’s first public accuser of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, came forward with her story.

“This is the 87th day” since Kavanaugh was nominated, Grassley told reporters Thursday. “That’s three weeks longer than the average of the last three or four nominees to the Supreme Court, so don’t tell me we haven’t spent enough time.”

“Judge Kavanaugh should be confirmed on Saturday,” he added later.