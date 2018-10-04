Latest
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Grassley Yells At The Media Over ‘Bias’ In Kavanaugh Coverage

By
October 4, 2018 3:01 pm

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) got heated when he addressed a group of reporters about what he saw as their “bias” in covering Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

“Now, I would never use the word fake news,” he said. “I consider you folks policemen for our democratic system of government, but I want to show you where some of you have bias.”

He then shared an anecdote when a reporter came to see the protesters in his office and only wanted to talk to anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators.

Watch below:

