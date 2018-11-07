Latest
UNITED STATES - JULY 16: Rep. Steve Stockman, R-Texas, speaks during a news conference at the House Triangle, July 16, 2014, where members were announcing the formation of a Caucus on Egypt. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
livewire

Graham: ‘Mainstream Press’ Are ‘Allies Of The Democratic Party’

By
November 7, 2018 2:03 pm

Responding to President Donald Trump’s press conference Wednesday, Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) labeled the mainstream press “Allies of the Democratic Party” and said “the way they are conducting themselves today will do nothing to improve their standing with the American people.”

Read his full statement below:

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) made this statement on the conduct of the White House press corps after today’s presidential news conference at the White House.

“It’s apparent to me the White House press corps lives in a bubble and the way they are conducting themselves today will do nothing to improve their standing with the American people.

“Certain members of the press cannot stand the fact that President Trump and Republicans defied expectations in the midterm elections – actually growing our Senate majority.

“The mainstream press are not – in my opinion – ‘Enemies of the People’ but rather ‘Allies of the Democratic Party’ playing an activist role in support of their agenda.”

