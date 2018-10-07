livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Graham: Kavanaugh Was Treated Like ‘The Slut Whore Drunk’

By
October 7, 2018 1:41 pm

Comparing the treatment Christine Blasey Ford received after accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to the treatment Kavanaugh received after those allegations, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Saturday that “the roles were reversed” and “the slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh.” Watch below:

H/t NBC News

