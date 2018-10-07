Graham: Kavanaugh Was Treated Like ‘The Slut Whore Drunk’

Comparing the treatment Christine Blasey Ford received after accusing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to the treatment Kavanaugh received after those allegations, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Saturday that “the roles were reversed” and “the slut whore drunk was Kavanaugh.” Watch below:

H/t NBC News.