Graham: AG Nominee Barr ‘Can Right The Ship’ At The Justice Department

By
January 15, 2019 9:50 am

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Tuesday that attorney general nominee William Barr “can right the ship” at the Justice Department.

Graham made the remark at the start of Barr’s confirmation hearing Tuesday: “I want to thank the President for nominating somebody who is worthy of the job, who’ll understand on Day 1 what the job is about, and can right the ship over there.”

“We’ve got a lot of problems at the Department of Justice,” Graham added later, thanking Barr for “being willing to take this on.”

“I think morale is low, and we need to change that,” Graham said.

