Gowdy Responds To DOJ IG Report On 2016 Activity: ‘Not The FBI I Know’

House Oversight Committee Chair Trey Gowdy (R-SC) on Thursday criticized the FBI and its former director, James Comey, after receiving an Department of Justice inspector general’s report on the FBI and DOJ’s actions during the 2016 election.

“This is not the FBI I know,” Gowdy said. “This is not the FBI our country needs. This is not the FBI citizens and suspects alike deserve.”

The rest of Gowdy’s statement (read it in full below) addresses the major headlines out of the IG report so far, criticizing Comey’s handling of the Clinton email investigation, as the IG did.

“The investigation was mishandled,” Gowdy said. “The investigatory conclusions were reached before the end of the witness interviews. The July 5th press conference marked a serious violation of policy and process. And the letters to Congress in the fall of 2016 were both delayed in substance and unnecessary in form.”

He additionally criticized the FBI for the “[v]oluntariness and consent” it showed Clinton and other “potential subjects and targets” in the investigation of Clinton’s private email server, contrasting them to the “search warrants, subpoenas, and other compulsory processes” in the investigation of the Trump campaign.

Read Gowdy’s full statement below: