livewire

Gov. Scott Confirms That He Has Been Briefed, Promises ‘Swift Justice’

By
October 26, 2018 12:09 pm

Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) confirmed Friday that he has been briefed on the suspect connected to the pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, and promised “swift justice” for the perpetrator.

