Gov. Scott Confirms That He Has Been Briefed, Promises ‘Swift Justice’

Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) confirmed Friday that he has been briefed on the suspect connected to the pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump, and promised “swift justice” for the perpetrator.

I have been briefed by FDLE on developments regarding the attempted bombings. ANY attempt to harm others is disgusting & has no place in Florida or our country. I appreciate the hard work of law enforcement to bring swift justice to whoever is responsible for these cowardly acts. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 26, 2018