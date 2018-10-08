McConnell: GOP Senators Were ‘Literally Under Assault’ During Kavanaugh Confirmation Process

Two days after the Senate confirmed Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said GOP senators were “literally under assault” during the confirmation process at a press conference in Kentucky Monday.

“We were literally under assault,” McConnell said, directly referring to the protesters who interrupted the Senate’s final vote to confirm Kavanaugh Saturday.

McConnell specifically took issue with what he says was “a full-scale effort to intimidate.”

“These demonstrators, I’m sure some of them were well-meaning citizens,” McConnell said. “But many of them were obviously trying to get in our faces, to go to our homes. Basically almost attack us in the halls of the Capitol.”

McConnell then reiterated that he is “very pleased with the outcome” and will attend the swearing-in ceremony for Kavanaugh at the White House Monday night.