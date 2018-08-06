GOP Sen. Calls Out His Home State For ‘Florida Man’ Style Wild Crime Story

Latest
2 mins ago
54 mins ago
1 hour ago
livewire

By | August 6, 2018 12:33 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) called out his home state’s capital for a wild news story about a sword-wielding naked man, comparing the stunning tale to something a reader would find on the “Florida Man” Twitter account.

In the story Sasse shared, a naked man carrying a sword allegedly approached the car of another man and tapped on the car window with the sword. The man inside the vehicle grabbed his rifle and chased the naked man in to the woods, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. 

The “Florida Man” Twitter account evolved from a meme and generally refers to the peculiar delinquencies that seem to be regularly committed by Floridians.

