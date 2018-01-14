Latest
GOP Rep. Says Trump’s Remarks On Haiti, Africa Are ‘Indefensible’

By | January 14, 2018 10:42 am
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 28: Saratoga Springs Mayor Mia Love speaks at the 2012 Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum. (Photo By Chris Maddaloni/CQ Roll Call)
Chris Maddaloni/CQ-Roll Call Group

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) on Sunday said President Donald Trump’s remarks about Haiti and African nations are “indefensible.”

“I can’t defend the indefensible. You have to understand that there are countries that do struggle out there, but their people, their people are good people. And they’re part of us. We’re Americans,” Love, whose parents are from Haiti, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Trump called Haiti and African nations “shithole countries” while meeting with lawmakers. According to the New York Times, Trump also asked, “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”

While Trump claimed his reported remarks were “not the language used,” he did not specifically address what language he did use during the meeting.

