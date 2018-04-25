GOP Rep. Likens French President To ‘Dark Future’ Of Democratic Party

During French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) compared President Trump’s closest global ally to the “dark future” of the Democratic Party.

Massie called Macron a “socialist militarist globalist science-alarmist” in a tweet during Macron’s speech.

French President is a socialist militarist globalist science-alarmist… the dark future of the American Democratic Party. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 25, 2018

While Macron and Trump’s cozy relationship has been well-document, the French president broke with Trump on a few key topics throughout his address to Congress, most unsurprisingly on the topic of the Paris climate agreement.

“There is no planet B,” he said. “I’m sure one day the United States will come back and join the Paris agreement.”