Latest
on March 8, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.
14 mins ago
News Organizations Join Forces To Try To Unseal Manafort Court Documents
18 mins ago
Kagan, Sotomayor Grill Trump Admin Lawyer: What If Travel Ban Targeted Jews?
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Macron is taking part in an official three-day visit to the United States.
35 mins ago
Macron Praises US-France ‘Special Bond’ Of ‘Rendezvous With Freedom’
livewire

GOP Rep. Likens French President To ‘Dark Future’ Of Democratic Party

By | April 25, 2018 12:10 pm
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call Group

During French President Emmanuel Macron’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) compared President Trump’s closest global ally to the “dark future” of the Democratic Party.

Massie called Macron a “socialist militarist globalist science-alarmist” in a tweet during Macron’s speech.

While Macron and Trump’s cozy relationship has been well-document, the French president broke with Trump on a few key topics throughout his address to Congress, most unsurprisingly on the topic of the Paris climate agreement.

“There is no planet B,” he said. “I’m sure one day the United States will come back and join the Paris agreement.” 

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
More Livewire
View All
Comments