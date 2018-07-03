GOP Rep. Gohmert Baselessly Claims That Rosenstein Could Be Spying On Him

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) is deeply concerned, for no discernible reason, that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is spying on him.

Fox News host David Asman said he’d heard of Gohmert’s worries about Rosenstein and asked for details Monday evening.

“I’ve been told in the past that there was great concern about who I saw, what I did,” Gohmert said. “That I was being monitored, and I was even told that you know everyone that walks into my office…After the 48-page expose I did on Mueller and holding people accountable that need to be accountable, I have to take these more seriously, that people have been telling me.”

Gohmert offered up no evidence to back up his claims, though he did go on to call for Rosenstein’s firing.

