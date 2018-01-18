GOP Leaders Win Freedom Caucus Support For Imperiled Short-Term Budget

On Thursday night, less than an hour before an expected vote on a short-term budget to avert a government shutdown, the House’s far-right Freedom Caucus announced they would be supporting the deal, all but assuring its passage.

The majority of the @freedomcaucus has taken a vote to support the CR effort this evening — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) January 18, 2018

Just a few hours earlier, House Freedom Caucus Chair Mark Meadows insisted he had enough “no” votes in his pocket to block passage of the deal. The change of heart came after Meadows spoke by phone with President Trump, and then huddled with House Speaker Paul Ryan. To secure the caucus’ support, a GOP aide told TPM that Ryan promised Meadows the following: “The House will take up and vote for a separate DOD funding and caps-busting bill to send to the Senate that fully funds our troops. The House will work on and ultimately vote on a conservative immigration bill to send to the Senate.”

But even if the one-month continuing resolution to fund the government passes the House Thursday night, it may run into trouble in the Senate, where both Democrats and Republicans have declared their intent to vote it down.