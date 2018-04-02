GOP Group Apologizes, Ousts Staffer For Tweeting Republicans ‘Hate Poor People’

A Colorado group, Alamosa Republicans, has apologized and accepted the resignation of a staffer who made a “regrettable post” on Facebook and Twitter claiming Republicans “hate poor people.”

“Out of self-respect— be Republican,” the tweet and Facebook post published Friday, which has reportedly been deleted, said. “Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat. Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor.”

In a second tweet, the Alamosa Republican account said that “America is still the land of opportunity,” which they asserted was the embodiment of the “Republican ideal.”

America is still the land of opportunity. Met a Muslim who owns 5 Seven Eleven stores. He loves America. He said he come to America with nothing. He said America is the only country that a person can rise above poverty with hard work. This is the Republican ideal…. — Alamosa Republicans (@alamosagop) March 31, 2018

The group asked followers to welcome its mea culpa on Saturday, labeling the post “inappropriate and offensive.” They said the author “acted independently and without the concurrence of any other member of the the Alamosa County Republicans,” but claimed the “regrettable post” was suppose to condemn poverty, “not persons affected by poverty.”