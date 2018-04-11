GOP Consultant Who Had Fiancée Sign ‘Slave’ Contract Charged With Battery

A Republican consultant who allegedly had his ex-fiancée sign a contract declaring herself his “slave in training” was charged with battery Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.

Benjamin Sparks was fired as RedRock Strategies’ director of political affairs last week after details of his alleged domestic violence were made public by the Las Vegas-Review Journal and police. Sparks has worked for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid, among other high-profile campaigns.

According to AP, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Sparks “pushed or grabbed his girlfriend late last month at their home,” in the report’s words. The court records said that Sparks was not being arrested, but that he must appear in court in May, according to AP.

According to the Review-Journal’s report last week, Sparks and his fiancée — who has remained anonymous — signed a contract after they started dating in November requiring her to look down in his presence, be naked at all times, wear a collar in private and have sex with him whenever he wanted.

But in late March, the woman refused Sparks’ request that she have sex with other men while bound and blindfolded. She claimed that they got into a fight as a result, and that Sparks later would not let her leave the house. Sparks called the police and alleged the ex-fiancée had tried to kill herself, which she denied, and that she’d battered him, according to the report. He then fled the scene before police arrived.