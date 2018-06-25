GOP Candidate Arrington Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Car Crash

Republican congressional candidate Katie Arrington, who defeated Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) two weeks ago, is expected to make a full recovery after getting seriously injured in a car crash on Friday.

According to the Post and Courier in South Carolina, Arrington is currently recovering from a second surgery — to address a fracture in her back– at a hospital in Charleston. Arrington’s campaign told the Post and Courier that doctors expect Arrington to begin walking again in a few days and will have no neurological issues.

Arrington was in an accident on Friday evening when a car driving the wrong direction on the highway hit the vehicle she was riding in. The driver of the other vehicle was killed and Arrington’s driver is currently in critical condition.

Arrington came into the national spotlight in recent weeks when Trump gave her a Twitter endorsement, as a means to taunt Sanford, whom he called “unhelpful” and later — in front of a group of his Republican colleagues — he called “nasty,” an attack met with “boos” from lawmakers.