Republicans Weigh Whether Pulte Is a Hill Worth Dying On

President Trump is livid with the members of the House Republican conference who voted with Democrats to restrain him from launching new attacks in Iran, calling those who broke with the party on the matter “unpatriotic” and accusing them of “grandstanding.”

“It’s a meaningless, unpatriotic waste of time, very unpatriotic to do, but that’s okay — it means nothing,” he told The Independent in an interview Thursday.

But he also told the publication that he was “not concerned” about the Senate, specifically Senate Republicans, joining members of the House Republican conference to invoke the War Powers Act against him.

Though a growing number of senators have taken votes to oppose the war in recent weeks, Trump’s confidence may be because, just earlier today, the senators showed their defiant moods can be brief and fleeting. They dodged an opportunity to make sure another issue on which they profess to oppose him — his fantastically corrupt $1.8 billion slush fund to reward his allies — does not again rear its head.

Last month, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) had Republicans physically pack up and leave for recess early rather than take any meaningful action to address Senate Republicans’ concerns with the “Anti-Weaponziation Fund.” That early departure delayed their vote on a piece of legislation that Trump is demanding must be passed in the next few weeks to fund immigration enforcement years into the future.

This morning, the handful of Senate Republicans most concerned about the slush fund had the opportunity to vote with Democrats on their motion to block the administration from establishing it, but they ultimately did not do that. Republican leadership refused to offer any amendments to the reconciliation package that would’ve legislatively prevented the fund from being created, out of fear that Trump might get angry and refuse to sign the immigration package into law. Though acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told the House under oath that the fund was officially not going to be created, Trump does not appear to be on the same page, meaning a legislative fix could’ve provided more concrete assurances that the fund was dead and Trump’s corruption checked.

That did not happen, per the New York Times:

But Republican leaders were hesitant to add anything to the bill that could enrage the president, who has continued to express support for the fund, and potentially prompt him to veto funding for a centerpiece of his own agenda. The vote proceeded slowly, as Republicans crowded together on the floor in deep discussions over how to address the issue. At one point, Mr. Cassidy appeared livid as he burst out of the chamber, refusing to answer questions from reporters. Two of the senators holding their votes, Mr. Husted and Mr. Sullivan, are running for re-election. Mr. Tillis, who had voted against Democrats’ amendment, told reporters that he and other Republicans were working on a variety of proposals that would “get the fund out” without imperiling the bill’s passage.

Now, Republicans are professing heartburn about Trump’s decision to name Bill Pulte — the guy who has been using his post as head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to investigate Trump’s perceived political foes over unproven allegations of mortgage fraud — as the acting Director of National Intelligence.

It’s unclear if Trump will try to nominate Pulte to the position in a permanent capacity, but if he does, Senate Republican leadership has already indicated that the road to confirmation on this guy — who has zero known background in intelligence — is not exactly straightforward.

“I’ll try and get more information about the current state of their thinking about that position,” Thune said shortly after Trump announced Pulte would at least temporarily replace Tulsi Gabbard. “If he’s somebody they want in that position permanently, he’s got, as you all know, a lengthy road ahead of him.”

When You’re in a Cult

Sen. Jim Banks: "I don't believe anything I see in the news until I hear it from President Trump directly" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-04T19:24:12.938Z

Bannon Predicts Republicans Will Lose Senate

We’re talking about Steve Bannon — former White House chief strategist during Trump’s first term turned MAGA fever swamps podcasting star — so the usual caveats apply: He is not a member of the Trump administration and it is hard to say what or whose ear he even has these days. But some of the more dangerous policies now being discussed by the administration have built up a head of steam on Bannon’s “War Room,” such as the notion that ICE officers might be sent to the polls this fall. The man is not not operating in a vacuum.

During some at-times indecipherable comments during his episode of “War Room” on Thursday, Bannon suggested that Republicans are going to lose the Senate this fall because, in his opinion, Republican leadership is too focused on “old school” campaigning strategies and not enough on grass roots efforts to get Republican voters enthused to hit the polls.

“There’s been a new day, and the Senate’s got to understand that, or we’re going to lose the Senate,” he said. “There is no enthusiasm for going door to door, having voter engagements, canvassing, to actually lead to victory. Those people are out there and it can be done. Texas shows you that. Virginia shows you that.”

Bill Pulte Rewarded For His Retribution Skills, Allies Claim

Far-right commentator Jack Posobiec also claimed on Bannon’s show this afternoon that Pulte — who demonstrated his willingness to go to absurd lengths to use the seemingly anodyne agency Trump tapped him to lead to go after the president’s political enemies — might now be on track to lead the administration’s efforts to prosecute left-leaning ideology and political dissent. My colleague Josh Kovensky has been chronicling the administration’s efforts in this realm up until this point quite closely here.

Citing anti-ICE protests, Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec agree that Bill Pulte was chosen as DNI to “start digging in on the domestic side of terrorism” — john whitehouse (@existentialfish.com) 2026-06-02T16:10:17.538Z

Trump Falls Asleep, Claims He Won All 50 States

There are multiple clips of the White House meeting today during which Trump looks like he is both falling asleep and struggling to keep his eyes open. He also made this assertion:

Trump: "I probably won all 50 states if we had an honest count" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-04T19:37:04.473Z

In Case You Missed It

New edition of The Franchise, from Khaya Himmelman, out this afternoon: Lindell Is Really Optimistic for Someone Who Just Lost the GOP Gubernatorial Endorsement: A ‘Perfect Scenario’

Emine Yücel talks to the budget experts: Senate GOP’s Reconciliation Bill Sets a ‘Very Bad Precedent’

Morning Memo: Cue Up the Mother of All Confirmation Battles

A NEW must-read in TPM Cafe today: Greg Bovino’s Retirement Plan? Go Full Fascist

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

SCOTUS Cobbles Together Excuse to Let Alabama Discriminate Against Black Voters in New Order

What We Are Reading

The Jan. 6 Pardons: How Many Clemency Recipients Have Faced Other Charges?

Bill Pulte Was a “Degenerate” Buffoon. Now He’s Head of U.S. Intelligence.

Who Is Nick Bilton?