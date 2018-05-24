Giuliani Wants Trump To Interview With Mueller: ‘It Makes My Client Happy’

President Donald Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Wednesday that he wants Trump to sit for an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a decision that he said will be made in the next couple weeks, according to a Wednesday Washington Post report.

“I guess I’d rather do the interview. It gets it over with. It makes my client happy,” he told the Washington Post. “The safe course you hear every lawyer say is don’t do the interview, and that’s easy to say in the abstract. That’s much harder when you have a client who is the President of the United States and wants to be interviewed.”

He added that Trump has vacillated between his impulse to do the interview and his lawyers’ warnings to avoid it, per the Post.

Giuliani reportedly voiced a recurring team Trump concern that talking to Mueller would be a “perjury trap” for the President, since “truth is relative” and “they may have a different version of the truth than we do.”

He added that he does not expect Trump to fire Mueller, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, or Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and that he believes Trump’s tweets have been “effective” at turning public opinion against Mueller’s probe.