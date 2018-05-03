Giuliani Thinks Things Are Going Great: ‘I’m Not Going To Get Fired’

President Donald Trump’s new outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post that while many on the White House staff and legal team are still reeling after his revelations about the Stormy Daniels payment Wednesday night, Trump knew that he was planning to drop the bomb.

“He was well aware that at some point when I saw the opportunity, I was going to get this over with,” Giuliani reportedly said on Wednesday.

When asked if he thought this brazen move would end up hurting him, Giuliani laughed. “No, no, no! I’m not going to get fired,” he said to the Washington Post. “But if I do, I do. It wouldn’t be the first time it ever happened. But I don’t think so, no.”

Wednesday night, Giuliani told Fox News host Sean Hannity that President Trump had reimbursed his former personal attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 he paid Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair. Trump had previously denied knowing anything about the payment.