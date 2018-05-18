Giuliani: Mueller Interview Prep Sessions On Trump’s Summer Schedule

President Donald Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani has confirmed that prep sessions for a potential interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller are sprinkled throughout Trump’s summer schedule, according to a Thursday Politico report.

Giuliani reportedly specified that the briefings will happen over many weeks during off-hours at the White House or at Trump golf courses, after the North Korea summit on June 12.

“I think of it as the way we prepared him for debates,” Giuliani told Politico. “He never liked to be sitting down for long stretches. We’d do an hour here, two hours there. We’d end up doing 15, 16 hours of preparation, particularly for the first debate. But we’d do it here and there. We have to do it over the course of two or three weeks. Maybe at nights, maybe in the morning.”

Giuliani reportedly added that a couple of recent interactions with Mueller’s team has made the possibility that Trump sits down with Mueller more likely.

First, Trump’s legal team has recently been in contact with Mueller’s to negotiate the scope of the interview questions, and both parties have agreed that a stenographer and audio recorder would be present in the room. Giuliani indicated his willingness for the audio from the interview to be publicly released, but per Politico, that decision will not ultimately be made by him.

Second, Giuliani said that he has received assurances from an unnamed deputy that Mueller would not indict Trump. “I don’t see Mueller in a million years doing an indictment,” Giuliani told Politico. “It’s almost a given that the head of state is immune from criminal process. In banana republics they don’t do it. Certainly not in civilized countries with a rule of law.”