Giuliani: I Am More ‘Aware,”Intelligent’ Than Joe Scarborough ‘Has Ever Been’

Trump’s outside lawyer Rudy Giuliani tussled with MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, saying that Scarborough’s insinuations that he is mentally unfit, falling asleep in meetings, and drinking too much are “extremely insulting,” according to a Tuesday Politico report.

“None of that is true,” Giuliani reportedly said. “I’m not sleeping now. I’m in Dallas. I’m wide awake. I’ve handled numerous cases including some sensitive cyber matters. I’m a lot more aware and intelligent than Joe has ever been and a lot more accomplished. Joe hasn’t been knighted by the Queen of England. He hasn’t run a U.S. attorney’s office, much less a city that he turned around or went through 9/11.”

On the drinking charge, Giuliani was especially offended. “I’m insulted,” he said to Politico. “There’s no proof of any kind that I take too much alcohol. That’s ridiculous.”

Giuliani has drawn charges of erratic behavior or mental degradation after his bombastic and, at times, contradictory media tour concerning hot-button issues like President Donald Trump’s reimbursement of the $130,000 his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.