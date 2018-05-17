Giuliani: Mueller Acted Like ‘Godfather’ Mob Boss During Meeting

President Donald Trump’s outspoken lawyer Rudy Giuliani described special counsel Robert Mueller as acting like a mob boss from “The Godfather” when his team discussed whether Trump could be indicted by the special counsel.

In a meeting a few weeks ago, Trump’s lawyers and Mueller’s team agreed that the special counsel would follow Justice Department guidelines, indicating that the federal investigators ultimately would not indict Trump in the Russia probe unless he were impeached, according to the Washington Post.

“He didn’t seem to want to give the answer,” Giuliani told the Post. “It reminded me of that scene in ‘The Godfather,’ with Sonny and the Godfather, where he said, ‘Oh, you’re going to take care of us? We can take care of ourselves.’ One of his assistants broke in and said, ‘Well of course, we’re bound by Justice Department policies.’ Mueller looked at him like, ‘Don’t interrupt me.’”

CNN was first to report that Mueller and Trump’s legal team had determined that the Russia probe would end with a report to Congress on potential crimes, not an indictment.

Since joining Trump’s legal team, Giuliani has been regularly making the rounds on TV, advocating for an end to the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.