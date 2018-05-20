Giuliani Claims Mueller Has Sept. 1 Deadline For Obstruction Of Justice Probe

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed in an interview Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team had assured him that the obstruction of justice portion of Mueller’s probe would conclude by Sept. 1.

The New York Times reported Giuliani’s comments, but did not quote all of them verbatim.

Giuliani argued to the Times that the investigation could have improper political consequences if it went on too long.

“You don’t want another repeat of the 2016 election where you get contrary reports at the end and you don’t know how it affected the election,” Giuliani said, referring to then-FBI Director James Comey’s reopening of the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server days before the 2016 presidential election.

Giuliani claimed Mueller had shared his schedule for the obstruction probe “about two weeks ago,” in the paper’s words, “amid negotiations over whether Mr. Trump will be questioned by investigators.”

Allowing for preparation time, Giuliani told the Times, Trump could be questioned by Mueller’s team around July 4th.