Giuliani Claims, Dubiously, That Cohen Charges Don’t Implicate Trump

By | August 21, 2018 6:13 pm
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed Tuesday that “There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen.”

That’s a dubious claim, given Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws in his hush money payments to two women alleging affairs with Trump, “at the direction of the candidate.”

