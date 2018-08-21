Giuliani Claims, Dubiously, That Cohen Charges Don’t Implicate Trump

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed Tuesday that “There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen.”
That’s a dubious claim, given Cohen pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws in his hush money payments to two women alleging affairs with Trump, “at the direction of the candidate.”
NEW / from Rudy Giuliani: "There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen. It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.” pic.twitter.com/EHWRjqr0vb
